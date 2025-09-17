Flood situation normalises in Kelantan as Sabah victims rise to 2,919

KUALA LUMPUR: Kelantan’s flood situation has returned to normal with the closure of the last temporary relief centre this morning.

The Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Chiku 2 centre in Gua Musang housed 218 victims from 51 families before closing at 10 am.

All evacuees have returned home after floodwaters completely receded in the area.

Sabah continues to face challenges with flood victim numbers rising to 2,919 people from 814 families this afternoon.

This represents an increase from 2,897 people from 813 families recorded earlier this morning.

These victims are currently sheltered across 25 temporary relief centres and one permanent facility in Selagon, Beaufort.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee confirmed the opening of two new relief centres in Sipitang district today.

The new facilities are located at Dewan Mini Mesapol and Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Berampah.

Beaufort, Papar, and Sipitang districts show increasing victim numbers while Penampang, Membakut, and Putatan report decreases.

Flooding that began on September 9 has so far affected 126 villages across the state. – Bernama