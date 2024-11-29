KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in eight states has continued to deteriorate, with the total number of evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) nationwide rising to 96,883 as of 4 pm today.

Kelantan remains the worst-hit state, with 65,993 evacuees housed in 244 PPS across 10 districts, up from 59,232 this morning.

Pasir Mas district records the highest number of evacuees at 22,486 in 56 PPS, followed by Tumpat (11,105 evacuees, 22 PPS), Kota Bharu (8,349 evacuees, 39 PPS), Kuala Krai (5,584 evacuees, 41 PPS), Tanah Merah (4,458 evacuees, 26 PPS) and Bachok (3,040 evacuees, 10 PPS).

In Pasir Puteh, there are 5,882 evacuees in 25 PPS, Machang (4,510 evacuees, 20 PPS), Jeli (535 evacuees, four PPS) and Gua Musang (44 evacuees, one PPS).

Several major rivers in Kelantan have surpassed danger levels, including Sungai Lanas in Jeli (29.22m), Sungai Kelantan at Tambatan Diraja in Kota Bharu (5.47m), Sungai Golok at Kampung Jenob (28.99m), Sungai Sokor at Kampung Sokor (33.92m) and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang (11.43m).

ALSO READ: Total flood victims soar this morning, highest in Kelantan

Terengganu also sees a rise in evacuees to 22,511 across 228 PPS, compared to 20,911 this morning. Besut is the most affected district with 10,867 evacuees, followed by Setiu (4,544 evacuees, 46 PPS), Hulu Terengganu (4,152 evacuees, 38 PPS), Kemaman (1,519 evacuees, 17 PPS), Dungun (703 evacuees, 16 PPS), Marang (665 evacuees, nine PPS) and Kuala Nerus (61 evacuees, one PPS).

Water levels at 11 river stations in the state have exceeded danger levels, including Sungai Besut at Kampung La (22.31m), Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit in Setiu (14.08m), and Sungai Telemong at Kuala Ping in Hulu Terengganu (20.32m). Additionally, 36 roads, comprising federal and state roads, are closed to all vehicles.

Kedah reports an increase in evacuees to 5,701 compared to 4,378 this morning, housed in 43 PPS across Kuala Muda, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena and Sik districts.

In Negeri Sembilan, 1,593 evacuees are sheltered in 13 PPS in Kuala Pilah, Tampin and Jempol, up from 291 this morning.

Selangor now has 312 evacuees at two PPS in Klang, namely SK Sungai Binjai and Balai MPKK Bukit Kapar, compared to 117 this morning. Several rivers in Selangor, including those in Pekan Meru (Klang), Kampung Sungai Selisik (Hulu Selangor) and Bukit Changgang (Kuala Langat), have exceeded danger levels.

ALSO READ: Floods: 3,000 public uni students affected, 523 evacuated to relief centres - Zambry

In Melaka, 84 evacuees are housed in five PPS in Jasin, Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah districts.

Johor has three PPS operating in Segamat and Tangkak, accommodating 184 evacuees. Two rivers in the state, Sungai Muar at Kampung Awat (Segamat) and Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Seri Makmur (Tangkak), have surpassed danger levels, with several others exceeding warning levels.

Perlis reports minimal change, with 485 evacuees still sheltered in four PPS, slightly down from 488 this morning.

In Perak, 20 evacuees from seven families remain at PPS SK Parit Haji Aman in Kerian, following the closure of one PPS in Batang Padang district.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), three fatalities have been recorded so far, with two in Kelantan (Pasir Puteh and Machang) and one in Terengganu (Besut).