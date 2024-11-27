KUALA LUMPUR: The floods in Kelantan and Terengganu worsened with more evacuations overnight, while there was little change in the situation in Johor.

In KELANTAN, 3,110 people from 938 families have been evacuated to 51 relief centres in nine districts as at 9.30 am today, compared to 250 people from 36 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, the affected districts are Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Pasir Puteh, Jeli, Machang, and Tumpat.

According to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal, the levels of six rivers in the state, namely Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas; Sungai Melor at Jambatan Melor, Bachok; Sungai Lanas in Air Lanas, Jeli; Sungai Kelantan at Kampung Temangan, Machang; Sungai Galas in Dabong, Kuala Krai; and Sungai Semerak, Pasir Puteh, have surpassed the danger points.

Checks by Bernama found that several main roads in Kota Bharu were affected by flash floods this morning, following heavy rain overnight, which caused nearby rivers to overflow, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through those areas.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood evacuees rose to 97 this morning from 41 last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) reported that 56 people from 22 families were being housed at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Belaoh, Masjid Kayu Ulul Albab, Masjid Laklok, Balai Raya Beris Pak Abu, and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tenang in Besut district.

In Marang, 41 people from 10 families are at SK Rawai.

The levels of rivers at five stations have exceeded the danger points. They are Sungai Setiu at Kampung Bukit, Setiu; Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak, Besut; Sungai Besut at Kampung La, Besut; Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1), Hulu Terengganu; and Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement, announced that the number of flood evacuees remained at 28 from eight families, as at 9 am.

The evacuees, from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak in Segamat are being housed at Balai Raya Batu Badak.

“Johor Bahru, Segamat, Batu Pahat, and Kulai are expected to be cloudy today, while Muar, Pontian, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, and Tangkak are forecast to be sunny, and Mersing is expected to experience rain. The level of Sungai Paya Dato, Mersing has reached the alert point of 1.83 metres,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PERAK has been hit by floods again, with one relief centre opened at SK Haji Parit Aman in the Kerian district last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) in a statement reported that as at 8 am, 20 people from seven families from Kampung Parit Ali Kalang and Kampung Parit Air Itam 2 are taking shelter at the centre.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain in Hulu Perak and storms in other districts this afternoon.