PETS are generally not allowed in parks as there are often concerns regarding hygiene and allergy.

In fact, there is usually a ‘no pets allowed’ sign displayed on playgrounds to remind pet owners.

However recently a pet owner has been called out online for bringing her dog to a park in Penang despite there being a ‘no pets allowed’ sign.

Penang Kini took to its Facebook page on Nov 24 to highlight an individual who brought her pet dog to the Gurney Bay park.

In the post, Penang Kini highlighted that bringing pets such as dogs, to public and shared spaces is prohibited as it may cause discomfort to others.

“At the children’s playground in Gurney Bay Park, some individuals still fail to understand or deliberately ignore the rules.

“As Malaysians living in harmony, everyone should be aware that bringing pets, such as dogs, to public and shared spaces is prohibited as it may cause discomfort to others.”

The post also clarified that previously, when the park had just opened, there were no clear sign boards prohibiting owners to bring their pets. But signboards have now been placed.

“Previously, this issue was a hot topic, especially when the park had just opened and there were no clear sign boards prohibiting pets.

“However, signboards have now been placed at all entry points clearly stating the ban on bringing pets.”

Along with the Facebook post was a photograph of the park signage which had a list of prohibited actions within the park, which included “pets are not allowed on upper promenade area”.

The post added that the incident of the woman bringing her dog to the park was likely due to the lack of enforcement placed at the park during weekends or peak hours.

“This incident likely persists due to weak enforcement by the responsible authorities, particularly with no monitoring during weekends or peak hours.

“During a three-hour visit, there was no sign of any enforcement personnel in the area.”

Many netizens also took to the comment section to express their displeasure about pet owners disregarding the sign and bringing their pets to the park.

