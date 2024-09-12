KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), in collaboration with Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia (YFBM), will distribute 10,000 food packs to over 50,000 flood victims nationwide soon.

TH said in a statement that the contribution, worth a total of RM500,000, would be handed over to YBFM to prepare ready-to-eat food packs to be distributed to victims at temporary relief centres and the frontliners in stages in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Kedah.

TH group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman said in the statement that the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative is an annual programme to assist disaster victims nationwide, including flood victims.

“TH is concerned about the flood situation in several states, especially on the East Coast, which caused several state branch offices to temporarily suspend operations.

“Following that, TH stands in solidarity with the affected communities and will present contributions to help ease their burden,“ he said.

He said every food pack distributed, containing instant rice, instant side dishes, dry food and mineral water, is expected to fulfil the need for nutritious meals for a small family or five people for a week.

Syed Hamadah said they will also distribute aid to several affected TH members in the hope of reducing their burden and helping them bounce back from this test.

As a sign of its solidarity, he said such an effort is also being carried out by TH Group’s companies, including Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB), which organised the “Prihatin Banjir” Programme by offering a six-month postponement in housing, personal and vehicle instalment payments.

He added that BIMB also offered Disaster Aid Facility specifically for micro, small and medium enterprises through working capital financing as well as repairing or replacing business assets financing, in addition to allocating financial support totalling RM250,000 and launching a Flood Relief Fund for affected staff.

He said Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad, meanwhile, is providing financial aid as well as assistance to expedite insurance claims processes for vehicles and victims affected by floods.

Meanwhile, TH Properties Sdn Bhd, he said, is contributing daily basic supply aid to flood victims amounting to RM10,000.