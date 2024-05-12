Flood victim numbers decline in six states as of tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu, Johor, Perak, and Melaka have declined as of tonight, while the number in Pahang remains unchanged.

In KELANTAN, the number of victims in two districts dropped to 24,416 people in 57 relief centres involving 7,958 families as of 8 pm, compared to 28,038 earlier this afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) ‘Info Bencana’ portal, Tumpat recorded the highest number of victims with 14,105 in 32 relief centres, followed by Pasir Mas with 10,311 people in 25 centres.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s ‘infobanjir.water.gov.my’ portal reported that two main rivers in the state remain above the danger level but are receding: Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang at 9.05 metres (m) and Sungai Golok in Tumpat at 3.40 m.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims reduced to 4,141 individuals from 1,230 families by 8 pm compared to 4,419 individuals from 1,315 families earlier. All victims across three districts remain in 23 relief centres.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said Kota Setar recorded the highest number of victims at 3,211 from 965 families in 16 relief centres, followed by Kubang Pasu with 772 victims from 221 families in four centres and Pokok Sena with 158 victims from 44 families in three centres

In TERENGGANU, the flood situation is improving, with the number of victims across three districts dropping to 1,692 in 11 relief centres as of 8 pm, down from 4,025 earlier today.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that Kuala Nerus had the highest number of victims with 1,429 people (373 families) in eight relief centres, followed by Kuala Terengganu with 183 victims (41 families) in one centre and Setiu with 80 victims (14 families) in two centres.

According to a report at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/?lang=en, water levels at two river stations, Sungai Nerus in Kampung Jeram and Parit Utama Padang Kemunting (F1), Kuala Nerus, exceeded the alert level.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims slightly declined to 975 individuals from 271 families as of 8 pm, compared to 993 earlier.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said there were 17 active relief centres in two affected districts, with 799 victims from 223 families in Segamat housed in 15 centres, while Tangkak recorded 176 victims from 48 families in two centres.

He said two rivers in Segamat remain above the danger level, namely Sungai Muar at Jeti Kampung Tekam with a reading of 4.83 m and Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap (9.39 m).

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims dropped to 149 individuals from 51 families in five relief centres as of tonight, down from 158 earlier today.

In the Kinta district, 92 victims from 32 families remain in three relief centres, while Perak Tengah has 57 victims from 19 families in two centres.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims decreased to 148 individuals from 37 families as of 8 pm, compared to 160 from 41 families earlier. Among them, 109 victims from 27 families are at SK Parit Penghulu, while 39 victims from 10 families are at SK Seri Mendapat, both in the Jasin district.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in PAHANG remains unchanged at 15 individuals from five families in the Maran district as of 8 pm, according to JKM’s Info Bencana app.

Checks on the infobanjir.water.gov.my portal revealed that only one major river in the state exceeded the danger level: Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh, Maran, at 27.05 m but showing a receding trend. Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku remained at the warning level.