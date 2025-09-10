Flood victims in Beaufort rise to 199 people from 64 families

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Beaufort has risen slightly to 199 people from 64 families this afternoon.

This represents a minor increase from the 196 people from 62 families recorded earlier this morning.

All affected individuals have been relocated to the Selagon Permanent Relief Centre in Beaufort following flooding that began last night.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee confirmed that eight villages have been impacted by the flood situation.

The committee issued an official statement today detailing the current evacuation and relief efforts. – Bernama