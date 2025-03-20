KOTA KINABALU: Several roads in Beluran, Kudat, Pitas, and Kota Marudu districts have been cut off today due to flooding caused by continuous heavy rain last night.

The Sabah Public Works Department (JKR), in a statement said CH3.68 of Jalan Pekan Sungai-Sungai in Beluran is impassable to all vehicles due to an overflowing river. Currently, no alternative routes are available.

“In Kudat, Jalan Sebayan is inaccessible at CH0.15 and CH2.8 because of the flooding. While there is an alternative route via Jalan Sebayan Nangka for CH0.15, no detour is available for CH2.8,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, CH4.44 of Jalan Pinapak in Pitas and CH125 of Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Kudat in Kota Marudu are also cut off due to rising river levels, and no alternative routes are currently available.

In addition, CH0.32 of Jalan Panikuan Toporoi in Kudat is only accessible to four-wheel-drive vehicles, while CH0.42 of Jalan Pantai Delima in Pitas can only be used by heavy vehicles due to flooding from the continuous heavy rain.