KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has mobilised 1,580 coaches from the Smart Support Team (SST) and Academic Support Team (AST) to assist students in flood relief centres with emotional and academic support.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that the SST comprises experienced and trained volunteer guidance and counselling teachers who support the emotional well-being of students affected by the floods, while the AST helps students continue their education while at the relief centres.

“After the evacuation, the second phase or next process is emotional recovery, where we mobilise all counsellors, the Guidance and Counselling Unit, the counsellors from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), and volunteer counsellors from the Ministry of Education,” she said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) regarding the ministry’s steps to support the emotional well-being of students in the relief centres, particularly those sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Fadhlina said 110 counsellors in Kelantan, 90 in Terengganu, and 110 in Kedah were deployed to provide specific support for students sitting for the SPM throughout the exam period.

Under ‘Op Payung’, Fadhlina said the ministry has taken full responsibility to ensure that SPM candidates affected by the floods are accommodated in hostels for their comfort during the examination.

She added that 7,212 students are still at relief centres located at school premises as of 8 am today.

“Kelantan has the highest number of affected students with 5,305, followed by Terengganu (1,090), Kedah (767), Melaka (30), Johor (18), and Perak (two), while a total of 117 schools (93 primary and 24 secondary) continue to operate as flood relief centres,” she said.

Since the onset of the Northeast Monsoon on Nov 5, she said a total of 23,957 students have been housed in relief centres, while 470 educational institutions used as relief centres. These include 392 primary schools, 77 secondary schools, and one vocational college.

The three states with the highest number of students affected and placed in relief centres during this period were Kelantan with 17,873 students, Terengganu (3,893), and Kedah (1,580).

“The MOE is closely monitoring the flood situation and the management of affected educational institutions. We remain attentive and committed to ensuring the welfare and safety of students, teachers, school staff, and MOE assets,” Fadhlina said.