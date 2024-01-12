Floods: DPM Ahmad Zahid expresses gratitude to media practitioners on the ground

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed his appreciation to media practitioners working in disaster-hit areas.

“I have visited areas affected by floods and landslides, I would like to extend my gratitude to all media practitioners on the ground.

“They are unsung heroes who are always present no matter the circumstances. The coverage and reports they produce are crucial in delivering accurate and reliable information to all Malaysians,” he wrote in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said that in times of disaster, the role of media practitioners becomes even more critical.

He noted that their efforts ensure that developments are communicated effectively, enabling faster and more efficient delivery of aid.

“I deeply appreciate your dedication and sacrifices. May this spirit continue to inspire us to serve the people and the nation. Insya-Allah,” he said.