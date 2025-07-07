MACC seeks to forfeit RM169 million linked to Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has initiated legal proceedings to seize over RM169 million in cash allegedly tied to former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The application, filed at the Sessions Court, names Ismail Sabri and his former political secretary, Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus, as respondents.

The MACC, represented by the deputy public prosecutor, is seeking a court order to forfeit multiple currencies held by Mohammad Anuar, including RM14.7 million in Malaysian ringgit, SGD6.1 million, USD1.4 million, CHF3 million, EUR12.1 million, JPY363 million, GBP50,250, NZD44,600, AED34.7 million, and AUD352,850.

The funds are believed to belong to Ismail Sabri and are linked to an offence under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009.

The application was made under Section 41(1) of the same Act, which allows the forfeiture of assets connected to corruption.

The MACC has requested additional court orders deemed appropriate by the judge. – Bernama