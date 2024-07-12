PASIR MAS: Most furniture, kitchenware, and clothing traders in Rantau Panjang are selling their flood-affected goods at massive discounts of 50% to 80% since Wednesday.

Ali Manshah Hakim Shah, the owner of a furniture and carpet shop, said that since he started his business 20 years ago, his shop has been hit by floods three times a year.

“I set aside the losses as long as the flood-damaged items can help flood victims in need.

“Not all the items in the D’Hana Karpet Jaya Enterprise shop were submerged in the flood. Some remained dry, but we are still selling them at low prices because my intention is to assist those affected by the floods,“ he told Bernama recently.

He said that the furniture is being sold at half price, including Chesterfield brand sofas priced at RM1,600 compared to the original price of RM2,990, while bed sets are being sold at RM380 instead of RM590, and mattress covers are priced as low as RM20 to RM45.

Meanwhile, bedding trader Farhana Abdul Rani, 39, said most customers came to her shop to purchase basic household items such as mattresses, blankets, and bedsheets.

“Flood victims buy bedding essentials because most of the items they own have been submerged in water and covered in mud. For this reason, I decided to sell at much lower prices.

“I don’t want to keep the affected items as it would only lead to further losses for me,“ she said.

A customer, Murni Abdul Rahman, 47, said she takes advantage of the situation every time there is a flood by shopping at premises that have been flooded and are selling items at clearance prices.

“I’m a local here, so I know the original prices, and it’s true that the auctioned goods are being sold at very low prices,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at the Rantau Panjang Duty-Free Business Zone this afternoon found the area crowded with people taking advantage of the weekend to shop at stores holding clearance sales for flood-damaged items.