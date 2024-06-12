PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will mobilise assets and volunteer teams to flood-affected areas to assist in cleaning victims’ homes and deliver essential supplies and equipment.

The Transport Ministry (MOT), in a statement, said approximately 80 assets and 400 volunteers would be sent to the affected areas to support the cleanup efforts.

“JPJ facilities, such as the JPJ Eastern Region Academy in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, have been designated as operational centres for Health Ministry’s personnel to assist flood victims,” the statement said.

According to the MOT, its agencies have been actively supporting affected individuals, including staff and the public, since last week.

The ministry has also launched the Tabung Bantuan Ihsan MADANI MOT 2024 to provide further assistance and set up the Ihsan MADANI Operations Room to coordinate disaster preparedness efforts, which can be contacted at 03-8892 1196 and via email at ihsanmadanimot@mot.gov.my.

Meanwhile, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has urged transport operators to regularly update travel information to help users plan their journeys.

Companies are also encouraged to offer flexible options for passengers holding travel tickets, including full ticket refunds or changes to travel dates.

According to MOT, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is providing limited special services for the Bukit Abu, Kuala Gris and Dabong routes to assist students, especially Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination candidates, in attending their examinations.

KTMB has also extended the refund application period for affected passengers from seven to 30 days, which can be done online or at counters.

For further inquiries, the public can contact KTMB’s call centre at 03-9779 1200, visit its official website at www.ktmb.com.my or follow its official social media channels for updates.

According to MOT, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) personnel have taken proactive measures by providing transportation and manpower to aid flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu.

Food supplies have been distributed to flood victims at relief centres and mosques, while heavy machinery, including tipper trucks, dump trucks, excavators and backhoes, has been deployed to facilitate cleanup and maintenance efforts in flood-hit areas.