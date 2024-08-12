KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has instructed local authorities nationwide to assist the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in gathering data on the damage to buildings or residences and losses due to flooding.

Deputy Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said KPKT is assembling the information and that the local authorities have also been instructed to focus on flood victims.

“Our team has been prepared from the start...detecting water entering premises or homes...but any damage must be properly documented for assessment,” she told reporters at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce after the programme to visit flood-hit areas in Kelantan, here today.

Meanwhile, she reminded residents living in low-lying areas to be alert, especially in Kuala Krai, following a notification from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage that floods are expected to hit 30 villages in the area from today until Friday.

“...the public must be aware and stay updated on current weather conditions, and evacuate early to ensure their safety,” she said, adding that rescue personnel are always on standby to monitor areas prone to flooding.