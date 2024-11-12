Floods on the wane in affected states

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in all affected states is gradually improving, with the number of evacuees declining as of 4 pm today.

In TERENGGANU, the second wave of floods is subsiding, and the number of evacuees has decreased to 4,751 from 1,157 families, sheltered in 16 temporary relief centres (PPS), compared to 5,853 people in the morning.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN), in Kemaman, 4,460 evacuees from 1,086 families remain in 10 PPS, with clear weather throughout the day aiding in the receding of floodwaters, allowing some residents to return home. Meanwhile, in Dungun, 291 evacuees from 71 families are housed in six PPS since yesterday.

In KELANTAN, the Department of Social Welfare’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal reported a decrease in evacuees to 41 people from 10 families, compared to 307 people from 72 families in the morning. All evacuees are currently sheltered at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Limau Kasturi 1.

In PAHANG, the JKM Info Bencana application indicated that the number of evacuees dropped to 23 from 210 in the morning. These evacuees are staying at the PPS at Bengkel Wanita Kampung Bak Bak (four evacuees, one family) and Balairaya Kampung Jara (two evacuees, one family) in Maran, as well as SK Teh (17 evacuees, four families) in Jerantut.

JOHOR also reported a decline in evacuee numbers to 139 people from 38 families across three PPS in Segamat and Tangkak, compared to 155 in the morning.

Johor JPBN Chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement, noted that PPS Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak in Segamat remains home to 40 evacuees from 12 families, while 45 people from 14 families are at Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek.

In Tangkak, 54 evacuees from 12 families are housed at PPS SK Simpang Lima Darat.

In PERAK, the state JPBN Secretariat stated that the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 34 people from 11 families, all placed at the PPS Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Teluk Kepayang in Bota, Perak Tengah district.