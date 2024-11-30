Floods: Pakistani PM expresses support, solidarity with Malaysia - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed his intention to send contributions to assist Malaysians affected by the devastating floods, as a gesture of solidarity and support during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared that this sentiment was expressed by his Pakistani counterpart, during a phone call today. Shehbaz also extended his heartfelt sympathy to Malaysia in light of the ongoing disaster.

“PM Shehbaz has offered his prayers for the safety and well-being of the more than 140,000 Malaysians, across several states, who have been impacted by the floods,“ Anwar said.

“I deeply appreciate PM Shehbaz’s generosity, and warmly welcome this contribution, which reflects the deep bond of friendship between Malaysia and Pakistan,” Anwar said in a Facebook post, today.

In his message of gratitude, Anwar also invited Prime Minister Shehbaz to visit Malaysia early next year, strengthening the ties between the two nations.

In his post, Anwar emphasised that the government’s utmost priority and focus is on ensuring the well-being and safety of flood victims.

“May Allah grant us relief, and lift this calamity swiftly,” he said.

The flood situation across several states has worsened, with the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) rising to 142,684 this evening. Tragically, the disaster has claimed four lives.

While Kelantan has been the worst affected, the floods have also impacted Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Johor, Melaka, Perak, and Selangor.