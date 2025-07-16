MSIG Hong Kong’s 2024 Claims Report announces multi-year growth in its claims settlement ratio and highlights award-winning claims processing innovation

First year that two categories – Employees’ Compensation Hong Kong and Marine - saw settlement ratios of 100%

Digital claims project Zero Touch wins “Claims Initiative of the Year” award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2025 - MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited (”MSIG”) today published its sixth annual MSIG Claims Report which presents the total claims honoured in Hong Kong and Macau during the year as well as the insurer’s latest initiatives. In 2024, MSIG’s claims settlement ratio reached 94.5% – rising for the third consecutive year, up from 92.4% in 2021.

The insurer honoured claims totalling HK$347,983,977 in Hong Kong and Macau, while receiving just 9 complaints throughout the year (down from 13 in 2023 and 50 in 2020). 2024 was also the first year that two categories – Employees’ Compensation Hong Kong and Marine – achieved 100% settlement ratios, a significant milestone that reinforces why the insurer has grown as a trusted partner. Helper (99.17%) and Personal Accident (96.85%) followed as the next highest categories.

In 2024, MSIG put even more emphasis on quick response and rapid claims processing. This led to significant compliments from customers and wide-ranging examples of how the insurer responds to incidents with fast, intuitive processes that help those affected to move forward.

Philip Kent, Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Hong Kong, said: “Every year brings new challenges, and 2024 was no different. Our teams have worked exceptionally hard to ensure that our service to customers remains at the fore, because we know that every claim is personal. By making the claims process faster and easier, we aim to help each of our customers move forward with assurance that they will receive the financial compensation they are owed. Innovation is at the heart of this, and our teams should be proud of the industry recognition they have received for their efforts. I have every confidence that we will continue to go from strength to strength in providing sincere customer service backed by leading digital capabilities – all part of our commitment to supporting our customers at every phase of their lives.”

MSIG’s focus on claims excellence has led to notable industry recognition in 2024, including:

--> Second consecutive year as a Top 3 Finalist in the category of “Outstanding Claims Management Award – General Insurance” – Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024

--> Winner of “Claims Initiative of the Year” – InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence 2024

Setting the service standard in digital claims

Following the launch of Zero Touch, a digital solution for claims assessment that streamlines verification of customers’ claims history, policy validity and claims payment amounts, in the second half of 2023, the project has reported exceptional gains in efficiency. For Helper Insurance claims specifically:

--> Claims processing times have been reduced from 3-5 days to as little as 15 minutes for eligible clinical and dental claims.

--> Almost 75% of Helper claims are now automated, saving claims specialists some 200+ working days annually.

--> Simple claims do not require manual intervention anymore, increasing the focus on value-added services.

Building on this success, MSIG intends to further extend Zero Touch to cover its medical products in the future.

Innovating for the future

In 2024 and early 2025, MSIG introduced a suite of new services to support customers at every step:

--> MSIG Easy Lounge Service: Complimentary airport lounge access for travel insurance customers experiencing delays over 60 minutes, available at 1,600+ airports worldwide.

--> Claims Status Enquiry Page: 24/7 online claims tracking for peace of mind.

--> Day Case Endoscopy Programme: Cashless, convenient endoscopy arrangements for medical insurance customers.

--> Door-to-door Luggage Repair Service: Free pickup and delivery for travel-damaged luggage.

--> Overseas Medical Teleconsultation: Free telemedicine services for travel insurance customers travelling in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Also reflecting MSIG’s overarching emphasis on extraordinary customer service and claims management was its inaugural “Serving with Heart, Putting You above All” branding campaign. Featuring videos of common insurance scenarios, the insurer partnered with Key Opinion Leaders to convey how a simple, intuitive claims experience can result in needed assurance during unexpected incidents.