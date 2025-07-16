Wildberries tests ready-to-eat food delivery from restaurants

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2025 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, is launching a pilot service for express delivery of ready-made meals from restaurants and cafes. In the pilot phase, the service will operate in select districts of Moscow and St. Petersburg and is later planned to expand to other cities in Russia.

Wildberries will accept food orders through its app, while its partners will prepare and deliver the meals via their own logistics within an hour. The first partner in the pilot FoodTech project is the food delivery service Dostaevsky, which operates in the dark kitchen segment. The entire menu from Dostaevsky, spanning more than 450 ready-made items, will be available on the Wildberries showcase.

“With the launch of the ready-made meal delivery service, we are entering a new phase in the development of the Wildberries ecosystem,“ said Elizaveta Shlein, head of the Delivery-by-Seller (DBS) division at the united company Wildberries & Russ. “We are only at the starting point of our FoodTech direction, which we plan to scale across all regions where the company operates.”

The Russian market for restaurant-ready meal delivery is estimated to have grown by 30% in 2024, reaching the equivalent of $8.3 billion. Last year, food products surpassed home goods, clothing, and electronics for the first time in terms of online sales volume in the country. Wildberries has been recently expanding into fresh food sales via partners.

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 135 facilities and 83,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.