Pahang leads East Coast with RM4 bln investments in 1H 2025

KUANTAN: Pahang has emerged as the top investment destination in the East Coast, securing RM4 billion in realised investments for the first half of 2025.

The figure surpasses Terengganu (RM1.3 billion) and Kelantan (RM1.1 billion), reinforcing the state’s economic momentum.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail highlighted that Pahang also attracted RM3.5 billion in committed investments during the same period, reflecting strong investor confidence.

“Pahang is now a progressive and competitive state, with an estimated RM38.4 billion in high-impact investments expected this year,“ he said.

Key sectors driving growth include manufacturing, oil and gas, and tourism. The state’s GDP expanded by 5.7% in 2024, outperforming the national average of 5.1%, with a total value of RM68.7 billion. Since 2018, Pahang’s GDP has grown by 23%, equivalent to RM13 billion, attributed to sustainable development policies.

Wan Rosdy credited political stability, modern infrastructure, and an efficient investment ecosystem for the progress.

“Pahang 1st Aspiration ensures balanced growth, job creation, and fair wealth distribution,“ he added. The state remains committed to enhancing competitiveness and ensuring public benefits from economic advancements. - Bernama