BEAUFORT: While floods in Beaufort are receding, residents remain on alert for downstream water flow that could bring floodwaters from inland areas.

Resident Abd Mutalib Abd Ghani, 38, said Beaufort’s lower elevation causes floodwaters from Tenom, Membakut and Sipitang to flow into the district via Sungai Padas.

“My house is near Sungai Padas, so when the river overflows, it floods. The currents are strong because the water comes from other districts, not just Beaufort,” he told Bernama, adding that crocodiles also pose a safety threat when the river rises.

Authorities reported 1,719 evacuees in Beaufort, 422 in Membakut and 514 in Tenom, all housed in temporary relief centres.

Beaufort, located 100 km southwest of Kota Kinabalu, has mostly low-lying terrain, making it prone to prolonged flooding, especially when river levels remain high.

Farmer Ruslan Mursidi, 45, warned that the strong currents carry logs and debris, clogging drains and worsening flood conditions in residential areas.

Housewife Dayang Nurhafidzah Awang Damit, 35, said downstream flow often leads to stagnant flooding which takes longer to recede even after rainfall stops.

Beaufort Fire and Rescue Station Chief Mohammad Hasbullah Nenggok advised residents in low-lying areas to evacuate early and follow safety directives.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and coordinating relief efforts, with emergency teams on standby.

“We remain prepared for any further developments,” Mohammad Hasbullah said.