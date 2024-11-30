Floods: TNB denies viral claim of power supply cut in Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has dismissed as untrue a viral social media post claiming that electricity supply from Anak Bukit to Kepala Batas, Kubang Pasu, will be cut off.

In a statement posted on Facebook, TNB Careline urged the public not to easily believe unverified messages and to refrain from spreading false information that could cause unnecessary concern.

“However, if the flood worsens and poses risks, the supply will be cut off at the affected electricity substations to ensure the safety of local consumers,” it said.

Reports of power interruptions or TNB asset damage can be made by calling 15454, sending a private message on the TNB Careline Facebook page, a direct message to X @Tenaga_Nasional, or emailing tnbcareline@tnb.com.my.