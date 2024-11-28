KOTA BHARU: A total of 11 electricity substations have been shut down as of tonight due to the increasingly worrying flood situation around Kota Bharu, Machang and Tanah Merah.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said in a statement on its official Facebook page tonight that the electricity supply was shut down for the safety of local consumers.

“Among the areas where electricity supply has been switched off in the Kota Bharu district are G-Orange, Sekolah Kebangsaan Kadok and Taman Sri Kulim while the Pasir Puteh district involves DPS 9-12, BELB Sungai Gali, Tasek Pauh Brick Factory and Yik Tualang Tinggi.

“In the Tanah Merah district, it involves Manal 1 & 2, Manal Baru, Manal Wood Factory. In addition, in the Machang area, it involves the areas of Kampung Tandak, Machang Indah, Limau Hantu, Taman Sri Kelaweh, Taman Setia Kasih, LPT Tok Coba and Wakaf Indah,“ according to the statement.

TNB also informed that the flood season is getting worse, risky and dangerous, and that the power supply will be shut down at the electricity substations involved to ensure the safety of local consumers.

“Always be vigilant with heavy rain and flood risk conditions. The public is also asked to stay away from electricity installations that are submerged in flood water due to fears of current leakage,“ TNB said.

Meanwhile, the operations of three Pasir Mas District Council (MDPM) offices were also temporarily closed due to the floods that occurred in the area.

In a statement on its official Facebook page tonight, MDPM said the three offices involved were Lubok Jong, Rantau Panjang branch and Tasek Raja Market.

“All MDPM staff will be working on a ‘Work From Home (WFH) basis’ and will reopen until further notice,“ the statement said.

MDPM apologises for any inconvenience caused and if you have any questions, please email mdpm@kelantan.gov.my.