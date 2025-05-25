KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan hosted a welcoming dinner tonight for his counterparts from all ASEAN member states, as well as Timor Leste, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and China.

The dinner, which was also attended by ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, was held at Tower 2, Petronas Twin Tower, here.

Also in attendance were senior officials from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and the six GCC countries, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

After the dinner, Mohamad also held a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who arrived in the Malaysian capital this morning to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit set to take place here next week.

The 46th ASEAN Summit and its related meetings, which are being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, are expected to address a wide range of pressing regional and international issues, with the ongoing crisis in Myanmar remaining a key point of concern for ASEAN member states.

This year also marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc since its previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In addition to the ASEAN-level meetings, the summit will also feature two important inter-regional platforms, the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, signalling growing engagement between Southeast Asia and its strategic partners in the Gulf and China.