FM Mohamad to represent Malaysia in 27th CHOGM meeting in Samoa

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, representing the Prime Minister, will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2024) from Oct 24-26 in Apia, Samoa.

In a statement Thursday, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said Mohamad will advocate for the strengthening of trade and economic ties, enhancing socio-economic development and cooperation in areas such as Sustainable Development Goals, climate action, technology and innovation and energy transition.

He will also focus on South-South Cooperation and addressing the widening global development gap in meetings with his counterparts, as well as discussing regional and international developments of bilateral interest.

“At the heart of Malaysia’s commitment to the Development Agenda of the Global South is the Malaysia Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), which remains an important platform for Malaysia to share its development experience and provide technical assistance and capacity building for fellow Developing Countries.

“In strengthening capacity building for Members of the Commonwealth, Malaysia also contributes to the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation.

“As a member of the Commonwealth since 1957, Malaysia will continue to promote the principles and values of the Commonwealth Charter and foster greater cooperation with and amongst its members,” read the statement.

Themed “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming Our Common Wealth”, CHOGM 2024 will gather Heads of State and Ministers from 56 Commonwealth countries.

Discussions will focus on global political and economic developments, good governance, the rule of law, human rights and climate change.

The leaders will also adopt two outcome documents -- the CHOGM Communique and the Commonwealth Ocean Declaration, which will outline commitments in areas such as women’s empowerment, youth, education, health, and ocean biodiversity.