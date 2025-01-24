DENGKIL: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Malaysia, under his administration, must place greater focus on mastering knowledge and skills, and cultivating inner strength and resilience, as a strategy to face an increasingly challenging and uncertain world.

He said that the key takeaway from his recent working visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Switzerland, from Jan 12 to 22, had a profound impact on him.

“One thing that stood out...is that the world today, despite its political complexities, is focusing on the economy, the advancement of knowledge and culture, skills, proficiency, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“So, we need to urge our people to focus on these areas,” he told a press conference after performing Friday prayers at the Islamic Centre of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dengkil Campus today.

According to Anwar, the current unpredictability of the United States’ policies makes the effort to cultivate Malaysia’s inner strength and resilience an urgent and fundamental necessity.

As such, the Prime Minister said that in today’s challenging and highly competitive world, the people must be mobilised to cultivate a spirit aimed at elevating the dignity of the nation.

Anwar also emphasised the importance of reinforcing ties within ASEAN as a regional strength, while ensuring that national policies are effectively communicated to the public.

“Inner strength is, for me, very urgent and fundamental,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s recent official visits also saw Malaysia’s involvement in international discussions and initiatives focusing on global economic, technological, and geopolitical challenges.

Earlier, Anwar enjoyed a lunch break at Anjung Dengkil before walking approximately 300 metres to the UiTM Islamic Centre to join the students for Friday prayers.

Also present were the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.