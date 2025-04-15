KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today increased to RM10,000, from the RM5,000 fine imposed by a Magistrate against a former president of Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (UMANY) for insulting the university’s vice-chancellor by staging a protest during a convocation ceremony in 2019.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin made the order after allowing the prosecution’s cross-appeal against the RM5,000 fine imposed on Wong Yan Ke by the Magistrate’s Court here on Oct 9, 2023.

However, the judge dismissed the appeal by Wong, 29, against the conviction and sentence.

In his summary judgment, Judge Mhammad Jamil said the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case and the magistrate conducting the trial had provided grounds for the decision.

“After examining the case, there is no doubt in the prosecution’s case and the offences as charged have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“There is insufficient grounds to disturb the trial magistrate’s decision convicting the appellant and the conviction of the appellant is safe. Therefore the conviction of the appellant is upheld,“ he said.

The judge further said he agreed with the prosecution’s submission that the RM5,000 fine was insufficient and not appropriate to the facts and circumstances of the case.

“The RM5,000 fine is set aside and replaced with a fine of RM10,000 or six months’ imprisonment in default. I understand that the appellant has paid RM5,000 previously, therefore he is required to pay another RM5,000,“ he said.

Wong, a former engineering student, was charged on Feb 26, 2020, with intentionally insulting and arousing the anger of then Universiti Malaya Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim and others during the university’s convocation ceremony.

He created a stir during the convocation when he carried a protest placard on stage, demanding Abdul Rahim’s resignation as the vice-chancellor.

The offence was committed during the 59th UM Convocation Ceremony at the UM Tunku Chancellor Hall here, at 10 am on Oct 14, 2019.

He was charged under Section 504 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail sentence of two years or a fine or both if convicted

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Khalijah Mohd Khalid, while Wong was represented by lawyer Farida Mohamad.