PETALING JAYA: A 46-year-old food delivery man was fined today by the magistrate’s court after he pleaded guilty for possessing two imitation guns.

According to New Straits Times, Mohd Nasir Othman had purchased the imitation guns this month from TikTok to play with his 11-year-old child, thinking it was harmless as they were using water-based bullets.

The guns, marked with “Combat Machine Cal. 7-8mm Water Bullet Gun” and “Property of U.S. Govt. M4A1 Carbine Cal. 5.56mm,“ were illegal without a valid licence.

It was learned that Nasir was discovered with the items at his Bayan Lepas home on Jan 6.

He expressed regret for his actions, stating he was unaware that the act was illegal. He was fined RM1,800 with a default sentence of one month in jail.

His lawyer said that Nasir earned RM1,200 a month and supported two wives and six children.

