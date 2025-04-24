Food delivery riders take down robber in 12km chase

PETALING JAYA: A man, believed to be in his 30s, was caught after attempting to disguise himself as a food delivery rider while committing robbery and snatch theft.

The suspect’s plan was foiled when a group of p-hailing riders took swift action, chasing him for 12km from a supermarket in Bachang to Malim.

The dramatic pursuit was captured in a viral social media clip, showing the suspect in black being restrained by the riders before the police arrived at the scene.

According to New Straits Times, Melaka Tengah police chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, confirmed the arrest.

He also mentioned that preliminary checks revealed the suspect has a history of criminal offences and stated that the police will release a statement regarding the case shortly.