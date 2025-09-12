Food diversity: Penang’s secret to unity

GEORGE TOWN: Unity among the people in Penang is not just a mere slogan because it can be seen, savoured, and celebrated through the variety of local cuisine, said State Tourism and Economic Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai.

“The wide array of dishes, from nasi kandar and char kuey teow to pasembur, not only defines Penang as a top tourist destination but also as a bridge connecting the state’s diverse communities.

“In celebrating Malaysia Day, let us use the dining table as a bridge of unity, sharing laughter and stories and embracing our diversity as our greatest strength,” he told Bernama.

He said that when people of different races gather around to share a meal, ethnic or religious differences take a back seat, and what shines through are the togetherness and the Malaysian identity.

Wong said UNESCO’s recognition of Malaysia’s breakfast culture as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec 5, 2024, highlights the vital role food plays in reflecting the nation’s identity.

For 48-year-old Sarada Devi Marimuthu, food has always been a unifying force, bringing her family together with friends and neighbours from different communities since she was a child.

Born and raised in Selangor, Sarada, who has lived in the state since 2013, said festivities feel special when her multiracial neighbours gather to enjoy traditional Indian dishes, such as chicken curry, ghee rice, mutton peratal, and thosai.

She said Malaysia Day is a day of gratitude, as people in the country support one another regardless of race, just like the variety of dishes that can be served on the same table, from nasi lemak and roti canai to char kuey teow and laksa.

She added that a variety of dishes, like nasi kerabu, satay, cendol, murukku, and durian, make gatherings with friends more festive and embody Malaysia’s spirit of unity in diversity.

A 36-year-old dentist from Sabah now residing in Penang, Jeannette Wong, said food is a vital part of Malaysian life, where many activities are centred around it.

“Through food, we can understand each other’s culture, religion, and social background. Every time we open our minds to try dishes from another culture, it’s an opportunity to appreciate and connect with one another.

A Perak-born lecturer, Nor Amin Hassan, 38, said food is the most natural way to bring people together, evident when individuals from diverse backgrounds line up at the same food stall.

“I hope the younger generation comes to truly value diversity. Unity doesn’t mean we have to be the same. It’s about respecting our differences and celebrating what makes each of us unique.

“Just like a dish made richer by a mix of ingredients, Malaysia’s strength lies in its diverse, multiracial population,” he said.

Malaysia Day 2025, themed “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, will take place on Sept 16 at the PICCA Convention Centre@Arena Butterworth, with a variety of exciting activities planned.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to officiate the celebrations at 8.30 pm, which will be attended by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.