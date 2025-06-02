PETALING JAYA: Johor Immigration officers arrested 18 foreign beggars at night markets in Kampung Melayu Majidee and Taman Abad following multiple complaints from the public.

The detained individuals, aged between 40 and 69, included four Chinese nationals, four Thais, four Cambodians (three men and one woman), four Syrians (two men and two women), one Bangladeshi, and one Pakistani.

Some of them reportedly used their disabilities to elicit sympathy and donations from passersby.

Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi said in a statement: “Some of the beggars were found to have physical disabilities and were using their conditions to gain sympathy from night market visitors.

“Initial investigations revealed that each beggar could earn an average daily income of up to RM600.

“All detainees are suspected of violating the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“The Johor Immigration Department urges all foreign visitors in Malaysia to comply with immigration laws and regulations,” he added.