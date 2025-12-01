ACTING selfless is often described as an act that expects nothing in return however how would one react to their giving gesture being met with rejection?

At the end of the day, should it matter if one’s donation is received with warm gratitude?

In the case of a local woman, her donation was met with a beggar’s unpleasantly harsh remark.

The compassionate moment of the woman who donated RM1 after noticing the beggar’s empty container, was soured by their reaction towards her, that it drove her to tears, according to a Threads post by @jiedgaf_.

As she went on her way, she turned around and much to her dismay, saw the beggar take out the money, calling her “stingy” and “stupid” for only donating RM1.

ALSO READ: Embrace compassion towards beggars and homeless

The beggar then tossed the RM1 note back into the container.

“After seeing that, I cried. I felt that my RM1 was unappreciated. I was filled with doubt, regret and lost my desire to give to charity,” she said.

As her story circulated online, many advised her to stop giving to beggars and instead donate to other causes.

Others have related similar experiences in experiencing rude treatment from beggars after donating, adding that they have become more guarded.

She was also encouraged not to give up donating to others despite encountering such a reaction, saying the recipient’s appreciation is irrelevant.