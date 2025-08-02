GEORGE TOWN: A 52-year-old foreign national was arrested yesterday for allegedly attempting to steal from a fellow passenger on board a flight from Subang to Penang.

The Southwest District Police, in a statement today, said the incident occurred at around noon when a passenger noticed an unidentified man rummaging through their luggage.

The complainant immediately alerted the flight crew, who took swift action. A police report was later lodged at the Penang International Airport Police Station in Bayan Lepas,” the statement read.

Investigations confirmed that no valuable items were missing. However, the suspect was taken into custody for further questioning.

A remand order will be sought at the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court to facilitate investigations under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code for attempted theft.