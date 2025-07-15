Foreign man arrested for knife attack on ex-girlfriend in Subang Jaya

SUBANG JAYA: A foreign man was arrested for allegedly attacking his former girlfriend with a knife at a private university here earlier today.

The 21-year-old suspect was detained following a police report lodged at around 6.30 pm.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed the arrest, stating that the victim, a 20-year-old foreign student, sustained slash wounds on the left side of her neck.

She was promptly taken to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre and is reported to be in stable condition.

Initial investigations revealed that both the suspect and victim were students at the same university.

Authorities are probing the motive behind the attack under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which covers voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

The suspect is expected to be remanded tomorrow.

Police have urged anyone with additional information to contact the Subang Jaya district control centre at 03-78627100 or Insp Fadizah Ajamin at 019-8582166. - Bernama