PETALING JAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will be issued a compound for smoking in a restaurant, following a viral photo that captured the incident recently in Pekan Rantau, Negeri Sembilan.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that an officer from the Seremban District Health Office will meet Mohamad to serve a violation notice under the Tobacco Control for Public Health Act 852.

The incident began when a social media user @MsianInciter tagged Dr Dzulkefly on X, sharing a photo of the minister smoking in a restaurant area.

The post showed the violation of the current smoking regulations, which prohibit smoking in all restaurant areas, including outdoor sections.

He was seen holding a cigarette in his hand while sitting with some other individuals at a restaurant.

In a statement on X yesterday, Dr Dzulkefly said that “No one is above the law”, referencing the stricter smoking ban implemented since October 1, 2024.

In a separate post, he stated that Mohamad had personally requested the Health Ministry to issue the compound, assured that he would pay the fine, and confirmed that the foreign minister’s office had been informed about the upcoming meeting regarding the notice.