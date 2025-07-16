Foreign national remanded 7 days for fatal Johor Bahru restaurant shooting

JOHOR BAHRU: A 65-year-old foreign national has been remanded for seven days in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah on January 8.

The suspect was arrested yesterday at around 4.30 pm in the Johor Bahru city centre, according to Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat.

When asked about the status of nine suspects previously remanded in March for the same case, Raub confirmed they have all been released. Earlier reports indicated that the nine men, aged between 36 and 66, were suspected of being linked to a secret society.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar stated that another suspect, aged 64 and believed to be involved in the killing, was shot dead by police during a raid. Authorities seized two pistols, ammunition, drugs, and an air pistol in the operation.

The case is being investigated under multiple laws, including Section 302 of the Penal Code, Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 8 of the Firearms Act, and Sections 8(a) and 36 of the Arms Act 1960. Preliminary findings suggest the shooting was tied to secret society activities and revenge.