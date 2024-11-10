Foreign woman arrested for obstructing traffic in Setia Alam

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested a foreign woman suspected of obstructing traffic and committing public nuisance in Setia Alam two days ago.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that a urine test revealed the 32-year-old woman, who recently went viral on social media, tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

He said the woman, identified as a homeless individual, entered Malaysia four years ago as a tourist but failed to return to her home country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of funds.

Prior to the arrest, police received a call from a member of the public around 4.50 pm regarding a foreign woman behaving indecently and obstructing traffic on Jalan Setia Perdana, Section U13, Setia Alam, prompting the dispatch of a patrol unit to the scene.

“When officers arrived, they found the woman, along with her dog, in an intoxicated state and behaving aggressively before the arrest was made.

“Further checks revealed that the woman had no valid identification documents to be in Malaysia, while her pet dog has been handed over to the Shah Alam City Council for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Iqbal added that the woman, who has no criminal record, has been remanded for 14 days starting two days ago, and the case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

A recent video on social media showed the woman obstructing traffic and making a scene in the Setia Alam area recently.