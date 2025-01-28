Foreigner killed at construction site: DOSH to take action

IPOH: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP) will take legal action against parties responsible for the death of a foreign worker who fell at a construction site in Meru Raya yesterday.

The Office of the Perak DOSH director, in a statement, said that action will be taken if there is any violation of the provisions under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

“DOSH takes seriously every accident involving workers or the public. It is the responsibility of the employer to first identify the hazards in the workplace, make a risk analysis and then conduct an effective risk control before the employee carries out work activities.

“This is to reduce risks for workers and prevent accidents,“ according to the statement.

According to the statement, it has issued an immediate stop worker on the roof installation that was carried out at the site pending completion of its investigation.

“The department has also instructed the employer to carry out an internal investigation to identify the cause of the incident and measures for improvement and make case presentation to the department.

“Perak DOSH will conduct further investigations by obtaining relevant documents and recording statements of witnesses,” read the statement.

Yesterday, it was reported that a foreign construction worker died after falling from a height of eight metres at the construction site of the Meru Raya Social Security Organisation (Socso) building here. The 43-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.