PETALING JAYA: An interfaith group has recently called out two foreigners for allegedly proselytising to Muslims at a block of the People’s Housing Program (PPR) flats.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, and Taoism (MCCBCHST) has called for the authorities to take firm action against the pair if the allegations are true, by deporting them and barring their re-entry into Malaysia.

MCCBCHST president Tan Hoe Chieow stated that this is the second case of foreigners publicly propagating their faith in the past two months, according to Free Malaysia Today.

“We are always against people going house to house to propagate their religion. This certainly should not happen in Malaysia.

“As foreigners, they could have entered the country on tourist, education, or work passes. In any case, they have violated the terms of their visit passes, so the Home Ministry should take stern action.

“Detain them for questioning and, if necessary, I think they should be deported and banned from returning to Malaysia,” Tan was quoted as saying.

Earlier, a viral video showed the foreigners at the PPR flats in Wangsa Maju being asked by a resident to leave the premises after the alleged proselytisation.

Meanwhile, Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said no police report had been lodged regarding the issue.

In a separate incident from January, it was reported that members of the public confronted two foreigners who were allegedly distributing leaflets on Christianity at Desa Setapak in Kuala Lumpur.

A police investigation was launched, and the duo is being tracked down.

Furthermore, MCCBCHST criticized the actions of the first pair, stating that the propagation of faith is allowed only within designated places of worship, and cautioned against such activities in public to ensure “religious harmony,” as quoted.