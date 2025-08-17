Foreigners in Malaysia must obey laws regardless of visa status

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign nationals in Malaysia are not exempt from legal consequences, regardless of their visa status.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pic) stressed that strict measures will be taken against lawbreakers.

He said pass cancellations, blacklisting, and deportations apply to all violators, irrespective of background.

“Visa status, whether as a student, investor, or MM2H participant, does not grant immunity from Malaysian laws,“ he stated.

He emphasised that national security and public safety remain top priorities.

The Royal Malaysia Police enforces laws professionally, without bias based on nationality.

Recent viral cases involving foreigners are being handled according to legal procedures.

Malaysia permits low-skilled foreign workers only from 15 approved source countries, excluding China.

Chinese workers in low-skilled roles are restricted to major government projects like the ECRL.

As of Aug 15, 30,679 Chinese nationals were registered as professional expatriates in Malaysia.

The construction sector employs the highest number, followed by manufacturing and services.

Saifuddin reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to investment and global cooperation without compromising security.

He urged Malaysians to trust authorities in maintaining safety and sovereignty.

“Every threat will be addressed to keep Malaysia safe and prosperous,“ he concluded. - Bernama