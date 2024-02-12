KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has emphasised that local authorities (PBT) never recognised or permitted foreign nationals to operate as hawkers or small traders.

Deputy Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said that under the Hawkers By-laws, foreign nationals are also prohibited from serving as workers or assistants under hawker licences at PBT premises.

“PBTs have never allowed foreigners to apply for or hold licences for hawkers, small traders, business premises, grocery shops, eateries, car workshops or market stalls, in line with the Hawkers By-laws and Trades, Businesses and Industries By-laws.

“This is because the rental rates set by PBTs are below market value and are meant to provide business opportunities for locals,” she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

She was responding to a question by Senator Datuk Setia Salehuddin on measures to address the issue of foreign traders setting up makeshift stalls along roadsides and in night markets.

Aiman Athirah explained that under the Trades, Businesses and Industries By-laws, business licences are only issued to Malaysian citizens, and they may employ foreigners as workers or assistants, with the condition that they hold valid work passes or trade permits.

“PBTs will not tolerate violations of licensing conditions by any business or licensee, and stern actions such as confiscation, fines, closure of premises and licence cancellations would be taken,” she added.

At the same time, she said the state governments also play a role in tightening requirements for new licence applications and renewals to curb foreign nationals from operating businesses.

Since 2022, PBTs have conducted 2,031 enforcement operations against business premises, revoking 26,108 licences for breaches, including transferring licences or permits to foreign nationals.

Additionally, Aiman Athirah said PBTs have introduced multiple complaint channels, including hotlines and the e-Aduan system accessible via PBT portals and the PBTCare mobile app.

PBTCare, developed by the KPKT through the Local Government Department, allows users to lodge complaints with photos and real-time locations and receive feedback from authorities, she said.