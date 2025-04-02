PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), effective Jan 30.

According to the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), Arman Rumaizi earned a Master’s degree in Social Science (Defence Studies) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in 2012.

Throughout his distinguished military career, he has held several key positions, including Assistant Chief of Staff of Personnel Services and Commander of the Second Division of the Malaysian Infantry. Additionally, he served as a military advisor to the former Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2018.

“With his extensive experience and strong leadership reputation, we are confident that Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi will play a pivotal role in leading and strengthening UPNM’s governance,” said MOHE in a statement.

“Particularly, in enhancing the organisation’s administration, advancing academic development, and promoting research in defence science and technology, with the goal of nurturing the nation’s top talents, especially in the defence and national security sectors,” the statement read.

Arman Rumaizi’s appointment as the 8th vice-chancellor of UPNM follows the retirement of Lt Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad on Jan 29, who held the position since June 19, 2023.