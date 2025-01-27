Former CEO of Johor water company claims trial to RM3.38m fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: A former chief executive officer (CEO) of a Johor water company was charged at the Sessions Court here today with two counts of cheating the company over non-existent welfare programmes involving a sum of RM3.38 million two years ago.

Muhamad Faizal Aliar, 39, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, pleaded not guilty after both charges were read to him before Judge Rosli Ahmad.

The man is accused of cheating Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd by deceiving the company into believing in the existence of two programmes, namely “Program Imarah Ramadhan 2023” and “Program Prihatin Komuniti Madani 2023”, as stated in two letters dated April 1 and 4, 2023, requesting donations for the programmes, which never took place.

The accused’s actions led the company to transfer RM82,500 and RM3.3 million into the bank account of Pertubuhan Inspirasi Prihatin Malaysia, which it would not have done if it had not been deceived.

The offences were allegedly committed at Menara Felda Platinum Park here on April 13 and 14, 2023.

The charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a minimum jail term of one year and a maximum of 10 years, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir offered bail of RM200,000 for both charges, citing the significant amount of money involved.

However, lawyer S.Preakas representing Muhamad Faizal, sought a reduction to RM50,000 on the grounds that his client is unemployed and suffers from a spinal cord injury requiring ongoing hospital treatment.

“My client has four school-going children, including two special needs children aged eight and seven,” the lawyer said.

The court allowed bail at RM100,000 with one surety and set March 3 for mention.