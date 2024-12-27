KUALA LUMPUR: A former childcare assistant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of abusing a three-year-old boy, causing physical injuries, five months ago.

Nur Iffatinnadwah Mat Lias, 22, was charged with committing the offence at a daycare in Plaza Damas, between 5.15 pm and 6.15 pm on July 9.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, carries a penalty of up to RM50,000 in fines, 20 years in prison, or both, if convicted.

During the hearing, the accused, who was unrepresented, appealed for a reduction in the RM20,000 bail set by deputy public prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaludin Akbal, adding that she is an orphan and supports herself through business.

Judge Egusra Ali granted bail of RM10,000 bail with one surety and additional conditions, including the surrender of her passport until the case is completed.

The court set Feb 7 for remention of the case.