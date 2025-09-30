Former contract worker fined RM26,000 for hiding cryptocurrency scam funds

KUALA LUMPUR: A former contract worker received a total fine of RM26,000 from two Sessions Courts after pleading guilty to concealing RM365,500 connected to a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme.

Judge Azrul Darus imposed a fine of RM14,000 or 12 months imprisonment on 22-year-old Mah Wai Chun for hiding RM225,500 belonging to an individual that was deposited into his bank account.

The offence occurred at a condominium in Mont Kiara on January 7 under Section 424 of the Penal Code.

In a separate proceeding, Judge Norma Ismail fined Mah RM12,000 or four months imprisonment for concealing RM140,000 belonging to another individual.

This second offence involved funds deposited into the account of MWC Max Crest Builders Sdn Bhd, a company registered under his name.

The second case took place at a condominium in Bukit Pantai, Bangsar between January 6 and 13.

Deputy Public Prosecutors M. Saravanan and Batrisyia Mohd Khusri argued for a commensurate sentence considering public interest and the frequency of such offences.

The unrepresented accused pleaded for leniency, stating that only his father is working and supporting two younger siblings still in school.

Case facts revealed that one victim filed a police report after being cheated in a cryptocurrency investment scheme.

The victim had deposited money into a bank account that was later discovered to belong to the accused. – Bernama