Former engineer thrives in kantan farming, boosts local economy

TAIPING: A former engineer has found unexpected success in kantan farming, transforming the aromatic plant into a thriving business that supports local communities.

Abd Halim Abd Majid, 50, from Kampung Batu 9, Trong, shifted from engineering to agriculture during the pandemic, discovering a lucrative opportunity in torch ginger cultivation.

The idea emerged after discussions with his partner, Mohammad Hazwan Mohamad Nor, who had 15 years of experience in growing kantan.

Abd Halim said a friend suggested focusing on seedling production rather than just harvesting flowers.

“Hazwan encouraged me to germinate seeds from the flower itself, unlike traditional methods using rhizomes,“ he explained.

Their experiment in March 2022 yielded 800 seedlings in three months, each reaching 20cm tall.

Bulk orders soon followed, with buyers requesting 300 plants at a time.

To date, they have produced over 15,000 seedlings, primarily marketed through Facebook.

Demand has expanded beyond Perak to Muar, Gua Musang, Kuantan, Kedah, and Perlis.

Recognising the potential, Abd Halim involved low-income families and tithe recipients in the venture.

Several households now cultivate 2,000 to 3,000 seedlings, which his team buys back to boost their earnings.

Seedlings sell for RM3.50 to RM60, depending on size and maturity.

“High demand allows us to sell 400 to 500 seedlings weekly, earning around RM2,500 monthly,“ he said.

Despite selling over 40,000 seedlings in 2023, supply still falls short of demand.

The team has also ventured into downstream products like kantan flower sambal bilis, which has gained positive market feedback.

Abd Halim, deputy chairman of PEKEBAL, aims to expand internationally.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hazwan highlights kantan’s resilience as a low-maintenance crop with minimal disease risks.

“It flowers within 12 to 14 months with proper care,“ he said.

Beyond seedlings, fresh kantan flowers are supplied to markets, priced at RM0.50 each.

Hazwan thanked the Perak Agriculture Department for their support and urged more youth to explore agriculture.

“Planting kantan on idle land offers steady income with little upkeep,“ he added. – Bernama