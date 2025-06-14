KUALA LUMPUR: National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) stands as a symbol of the government’s recognition of the vital role media practitioners play in shaping an informed society, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

On behalf of the organiser, the Communications Ministry and the implementing agency, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Fahmi expressed his utmost appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for officiating at the main event of the HAWANA 2025 celebration today.

“This year’s theme, ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics’, highlights the importance of adapting to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) within the journalism field without compromising ethical principles, information accuracy, and social responsibility,” he said during his speech at the main event here, attended by around 1,000 local and international media practitioners.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching were also in attendance.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who also serves as HAWANA 2025 project director, along with senior executives from major media organisations across the country.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also extends his warm welcome to guests from ASEAN member countries joining the event to celebrate the momentous occasion.

“Your presence here not only highlights the universal importance of journalism but also underscores the global impact of the work that you all do.

“As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship, we are proud to provide a platform where voices from across the ASEAN region converge to address shared challenges, promote sustainable growth, and strengthen unity among our nations,” he said, adding that the media serves as a bridge between these deliberations and the global public.

“While you are here, we hope you will also take the opportunity to experience the rich cultural tapestry, warm hospitality, and dynamic spirit that make Malaysia truly unique,” he said.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration aims to recognise the role and contributions of media practitioners in the nation’s development.

May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists’ Day to commemorate the publication of the first edition of the “Utusan Melayu” newspaper on May 29, 1939, honouring the contributions and services of media professionals as vital agents in shaping an informed society.