IPOH: Only seven injured victims in last Monday’s crash on the Jeli-Gerik East West Highway (JRTB) that killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students are still undergoing treatment in government hospitals.

Acting Gerik police chief DSP Muhammad Firdaus Abdullah said four of them are UPSI students, with two of them at Taiping Hospital and the other two at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here.

“The other three victims, comprising a woman and two children, are the passengers in the Alza car also involved in the crash. The three of them are receiving treatment at Baling Hospital, Kedah,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Last Monday, a bus carrying 42 UPSI students was travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to the university’s main campus when it collided with a Perodua Alza at Km53 of the East-West Highway. Thirteen students died at the scene, while two others were pronounced dead in the hospital.

The crash left 33 others injured, and they were sent to several hospitals in Perak and Kedah for treatment.