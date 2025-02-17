Former headmistress charged with money laundering

KUALA TERENGGANU: A former primary school headmistress in Marang was brought to the Sessions Court here today on seven charges of money laundering, involving a total of RM28,632.60, three years ago.

The accused, Zalina Bidin, 47, however, pleaded not quilty to all charges read separately against her in front of Judge Mohd Azhar Othman.

On the first and second charges, Zalina was accused of directly involving herself in transactions involving proceeds from illegal activities by giving instructions to transfer RM7,200 and RM3,288 to a designated recipient’s account.

The alleged offences were committed at two separate banks here in August and October 2022 under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, which can be punished under Section 4(1) of the same act.

For the other five charges, she was accused of receiving proceeds from illegal activities totalling RM18,144.60 that were deposited into her Maybank account in August, October and November 2022, under Section 4(1)(b) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001, which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same act.

For each charge, Zalina faces a prision sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the proceeds from the illegal activity or the equipment used in the offences, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

The judge allowed the accused a bail of RM30,000 and fixed March 23 for case mention and document submission.

The accused must also report to the Terengganu branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) every month, and hand over her international passport to the court and is not allowed to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

MACC deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi and Maziah Mohaide handled the prosecution while lawyer Mohd Hazwan Hamidun appeared for the accused.