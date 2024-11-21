Former Kemaman MP elected to represent Terengganu in senate

KUALA TERENGGANU: Former Kemaman Member of Parliament, Che Alias Hamid, has been elected as a member of the Dewan Negara, representing Terengganu for a three-year term.

The nomination was proposed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and received unanimous approval from members during the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

“May his participation in the Dewan Negara bring valuable contributions to the religion, the country, and the state,” said Ahmad Samsuri.

Che Alias, 58, replaces Terengganu PAS Commissioner Datuk Husain Awang, whose term has ended.

A father of seven, Che Alias served as Kemaman MP for one term after winning the seat during the 14th General Election in 2018, representing PAS.

On Sept 26 last year, the Election Court in Terengganu nullified Che Alias’ win in the 15th General Election.