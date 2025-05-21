KUALA LUMPUR: A former chief finance clerk at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters (IPKKL) pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 22 counts of using forged official government receipts totalling RM63,923.20 between September 2021 and March this year.

Mizatul Hafiza Mohamad, 41, entered the plea after the charges were read out to her before Judge Azrul Darus.

The court set June 20 for sentencing and granted her bail at RM40,000 with one surety for all charges.

She was accused of using fake Malaysian government receipts as genuine documents. The forged receipts were issued in the names of 11 individuals and entities, including Sri Hartamas Police Station Quarters, Shabak Enterprise, Kepong Police Housing Residents Association, Jinjang Police Barracks, and Travers Police Station.

The offences were committed at the IPKKL Logistics Department, Jalan Hang Tuah, between Sept 8, 2021, and March 10 this year. The charges framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465, provide for up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor M. Saravanan asked the court to set a date for sentencing so the prosecution could present the case facts. He also proposed bail of RM50,000 with one surety.

Mizatul Hafiza, who was unrepresented, appealed for a reduced bail, citing that she supports her elderly parents and is unmarried.

“I work as an assistant administrative officer in a government department and earn RM3,000 a month,” she told the court.

In a separate courtroom before Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril, Mizatul Hafiza claimed trial to another 21 charges of using forged receipts worth RM30,695.60. These documents bore the names of 13 individuals, including police personnel and residents of police quarters.

These offences, allegedly committed between Sept 1, 2023, and Jan 15 this year, also fall under under Sections 471 and 465 of the Penal Code.

Mizatul Hafiza also faces four counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM101,635.30, which she allegedly misappropriated while entrusted to manage government funds.

The offences were allegedly committed at the same department between Sept 8, 2021, and Jan 15 this year. The charges fall under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of two to 20 years’ imprisonment, whipping, and a possible fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak did not offer bail, citing the non-bailable nature of the offence. However, the accused appealed for bail, noting that she had already been granted RM40,000 bail in the earlier case and requested a similar amount.

Judge Hamidah allowed bail at RM44,000 with one surety and fixed June 20 for mention and appointment of legal counsel.